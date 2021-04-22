Portland little league team thrown curveball due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The West Portland Club Baseball team was supposed to participate in the Cooperstown Dream Tournament in New York this summer, but a new rule by the tournament requiring vaccines for everyone who is 12 and older, forced them to change course.
“Everybody was excited for the tournament and you know we knew there was some risk in signing up for it that things have changed and there’s a lot of unknown’s out there in the world,” Coach Scott Vanderhoff said. He said that he didn’t see how they could get everyone vaccinated when currently vaccines are only approved for those 16 and older. Plus, he said, this made it more difficult for family who wanted to attend.
“Given the amount of time and money that it took we thought it would be best to change gears and go to a different tournament,” he said. Most of the kids on his team are 12 years old and there aren’t any vaccines currently approved for use in people under the age of 16 in the United States. The team is now going to the Slumpbusters Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. Hank Whitworth, one of the players, said he and others were disappointed at first, but quickly got over it when they found out the new location is in the same place as the College World Series.
“We’re still excited to go Omaha because that’s where the College World Series is and we just all really wanted to travel this summer to travel because we really haven’t gotten to do that,” Whitworth said. Vanderhoff said the tournament is about more than just the game itself and he’s grateful his players will get to have this experience.
“As a 12-year-old getting on airplane with your friends and going to stay in hotels and yeah baseball is fun but it’s probably the moments outside the hotel that they’ll remember forever,” Vanderhoff said. The Slumpbusters Tournament is on June 24-27.
