PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Flooded with record numbers of calls for service and hamstrung by chronic understaffing, the Portland Police Bureau is leaning on its growing staff of unarmed public safety officers and is actively looking to expand the program.

The officers, known as Public Safety Support Specialists, or "PS3s," have been active since 2019, but the program has been growing since. This fall, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced plans to more than double the number of officers in the program.

"Every day when they come online, there's generally some calls that have been holding, things that have a lower priority nature,” sergeant Trevor Tyler, who supervises the PS3 program, said. “They're going to get sent to those calls."

According to the city, the police bureau logged more than one million calls for service in 2020. The bureau's 17 unarmed PS3 officers typically respond to calls that don't involve an active threat. Those include burglaries, stolen vehicles, and vandalism.

"My partner and I, on a given day, we'll take anywhere from 15-20 calls,” Scott Klinger, a retired PPB officer who now works as a PS3 officer, said. “Each one of those is a police report. That's 15-20 calls the officers, the uniformed guys, don't have to take."

Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner, said he hopes to bring the PS3 program up to 40 total officers, at a cost of about $500,000.