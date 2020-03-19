PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Nines, a luxury hotel near Pioneer Courthouse Square, is suspending all services due to COVID-19.
The suspension, which includes hotel, restaurant, and all other services, begins Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m.
The hotel made the decision following the recommendation of city, state and national leaders and in the interest of public safety.
It says it will refund deposits on upcoming reservations.
“This change is temporary, and we sincerely hope you will give us the chance to welcome you back soon,” the business said.
