PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A United States Postal Service worker in Portland has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from packages she never delivered.
Jamie Deann Dent was convicted last week of 11 counts of mail theft and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Dent was arrested in 2018 in connection with the thefts, which occurred from Dec. 13, 2016 to Sept. 20, 2018, according to court documents.
According to a search warrant, Dent stole $37,000 in cash bank deposits from the Troutdale Famous Footwear. The post office was contracted for delivery of that money, but court documents show it never made it to the bank. That prompted an internal investigation by the Office of Inspector General.
Investigators said they then found more deposits of over $3,000 from a Naturalizer store that also never made it to its destined bank, despite being scanned as received by Dent. USPS inspectors also said they found 14 missing packages that contained cash in a community mailbox locker that Dent was responsible for.
Dent suffers from a traumatic brain injury, and at the time of her arrest, was taking Suboxone to combat an addiction to opiate pain medication, court documents state.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.