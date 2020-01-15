Portland man accidentally washes wallet with jackpot ticket inside

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Laundry day was very emotional for Scott Moe.
Moe, of Portland, accidentally washed his wallet, which contained several Oregon Lottery tickets, including a Megabucks jackpot ticket worth $8.4 million, according to lottery officials.
“I washed my wallet and then realized I had Lottery tickets in there,” Moe said. “A couple of the tickets were destroyed, but not the jackpot ticket.”
Moe said the ticket worth $8.4 million was the last one he bought and was protected by other tickets inside his wallet.
Moe brought the ticket to the Oregon Lottery office and, after contacting a financial adviser, chose the bulk-sum option, which split the prize in half. After taxes, Moe brought home $2.85 million, according to lottery officials.
Moe bought the ticket from the Buy2 convenience store off Southwest Oleson Road in Portland. The company said it was the first time one of their stores had sold a jackpot ticket. For selling the winning ticket, Buy2 will receive a one-percent selling bonus of $84,000.
