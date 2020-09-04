PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man is charged by criminal complaint with civil disorder, a felony, after police say he assaulted several police officers with bear spray during an unlawful assembly near the ICE building last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Kevin Phomara, 26, made his first appearance in federal court and was released pending trial after turning himself into the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday.
Phomara and other protesters gathered near the ICE building on South Macadam Avenue in Portland on Aug. 26, blocking traffic, spray-painting the exterior of the building, and throwing projectiles at federal agents, court documents state.
Portland police told the crowd to disperse, and in the process, saw Phomara pepper spraying officers, according to the attorney’s office.
Phomara held a shield in one hand and a can of pepper spray in the other, dousing several officers while they attempted to arrest him, the attorney’s office said. Once in custody, officers discovered that Phomara had been using a powerful bear deterrent pepper spray, according to the attorney’s office. Officers said they also found a sheathed three-inch dagger on his person.
Phomara was later released from custody, and on Friday, he turned himself into the Marshals Service. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.
