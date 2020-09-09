PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is facing federal prison time for allegedly punching a Portland police officer in the face during a riot early in the morning on June 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Laurielle Yvette Aviles, 29, has been charged by criminal complaint with civil disorder, a felony.
Aviles punched the officer in the face and grabbed the officer while the officer was trying to arrest someone else near the Mark O. Hatfield. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland, according to court documents. People in the crowd that night threw mortars, fireworks, glass bottles, rocks, and other objects at officers, the attorney's office said.
The officer tried to gain control of the arrestee and Aviles, but was unable to do so, according to the attorney's office, and a second officer stepped in to help.
Aviles was arrested and later released by state authorities. He later surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service and made her first court appearance on Wednesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
