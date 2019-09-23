PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a man in northeast Portland Sunday evening accused of robbing a cell phone store while armed with a knife.
According to officers, Lance G. Fluker, 55, of Portland, entered a cell phone store in the 400 block of Northeast Broadway, took items without paying for them, and then threatened an employee with a knife.
He also knocked an employee down, causing a minor scrape, according to police.
Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. and arrested Fluker in a parking lot a few blocks away. Fluker was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of robbery in the first degree and an outstanding warrant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.