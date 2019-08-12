PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman pleaded guilty to charges Monday afternoon.
Alexander Anderson pleaded guilty to kidnapping in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree.
Law enforcement started to investigate Anderson in March 2017 after a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by a stranger in north Portland.
Anderson after he was arrested in 2018 faced a 14-count indictment alleging he took the woman without her consent from one place to another, secretly confining and terrorizing her.
The indictment alleged Anderson strangled the woman and forced her to engage in sex acts.
Anderson is facing several other charges, including strangulation and sexual abuse, but those charges will be dismissed at his sentencing next month.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
