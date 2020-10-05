PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A 23-year-old Portland man is accused of throwing rocks at federal officers during a protest in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Christian Burke made an appearance on Monday before a federal judge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Burke was arraigned on one count of information alleging a misdemeanor assault on a federal officer.
On Aug. 22, a group marched down 3rd Avenue in front of the Edith Green – Wendell Wyatt Federal Office Building entrance, where federal officers were stationed. Simultaneously, there was a counter-protest engaging with the protest group, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Multiple objects were thrown by people in the counter-protest group toward the other group and federal officers.
One of the federal officers observing the protests saw a large rock coming at him from the crowd. The rock hit a tree near the officer. Another officer described the suspect, later identified as Burke, as the person who threw the rock, which was confirmed by video surveillance.
Burke was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8, 2020.
