PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 33-year-old man was arraigned on a 67-count indictment Thursday charging him with prostitution and rape charges, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Quentin G. Lewis on multiple occasions from December 2006 to December 2009 unlawfully and knowingly caused a person under the age of 18 to engage in commercial sex trafficking and agreed to receive money, knowing that the funds were derived from commercial sex trafficking, the indictment says.
The indictment alleges Lewis on multiple occasions raped a person under the age of 16 and committed other sex crimes upon the victim, including sexual abuse. It says he also unlawfully used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for a person to observe.
Portland police arrested Lewis Wednesday afternoon in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Interstate 205 following a multiyear investigation, the attorney’s office says.
He is facing nine counts of compelling prostitution, nine counts of promoting prostitution, three counts of rape in the third degree, eight counts of sodomy in the third degree, eight counts of sodomy in the first degree, 24 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and six counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Law enforcement continues to investigate. Lewis is due back in court April 5.
