PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was arrested in Vancouver for intentionally setting a large dumpster on fire outside the Portland Police Bureau's north precinct, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon said.
Gavaughn Gaquez Streeter-Hillerich, 22, has been charged by criminal complaint with two counts of using fire to maliciously damage and attempt to damage a building, which police said houses the police bureau's north precinct and various private businesses.
Streeter-Hillerich was caught on video intentionally setting the fire on top of the dumpster near the building's northwest exterior corner, according to court documents. The dumpster had been pushed up against plywood affixed to the building to protect windows and prevent break-ins.
The fire damaged the building, though officers were able to extinguish it before firefighters arrived on scene.
Had it been allowed to spread, it would have threatened the safety of 15 police personnel and four people in custody inside the building, according to the attorney's office.
Streeter-Hillerich was identified as a suspect after a private citizen submitted video evidence of the fire. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Vancouver on Tuesday.
Streeter-Hillerich made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday and was released pending further court proceedings. Arson is punishable by up to 20 years in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, according to the attorney's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
