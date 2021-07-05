MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Marion County deputies say one man is behind bars after an armed robbery and pursuit near Silverton on Monday morning. Just after 7:00 a.m., someone who called 911 reported confronting two men stealing his neighbor’s motorcycle when one of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
Deputies say the two suspects fled the location in two separate vehicles, a gold Mercedes-Benz and a gray Suzuki towing a trailer with the stolen motorcycle inside. A short time later someone who heard about the incident called 911 to report seeing the Suzuki towing the trailer near Silverton.
Deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver attempted to elude deputies before finally coming to a stop in the 5300 block of Crooked Finger Road Northeast outside of Scotts Mills. The driver then fled into the woods on foot. During the pursuit various items were falling out of the trailer, including the stolen motorcycle.
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the area as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated. The suspect was taken into custody after being located by a Sheriff’s Office K9 3½ hours after fleeing from the Suzuki.
The suspect taken into custody has been identified as Nathan Cutfinger, 34, of Portland. Deputies are still working to identify the suspect who fled in the gold Mercedes-Benz. Anyone who may have information is being asked to contact Senior Deputy Pete Walker at 503-932-3336 or to submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
Another Portland beauty.
