WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was arrested Thursday for shooting his rifle during an argument with his roommate at a home in unincorporated Washington County north of Beaverton, the sheriff’s office says.
The roommate, who was also armed, ran out of the house shirtless near Bonny Slope Elementary School still holding his gun and screaming for help, prompting several 911 calls, according to deputies.
42-year-old Barry John Albert Carlson, the roommate who fired his rife several times into the floor, left the house near Northwest Old Quarry Road and Northwest 119th Avenue on foot before deputies arrived at the scene around 8 a.m.
A K9 officer found him about two hours later. Bonny Slope Elementary School was placed in lockdown during the large-scale search, which included several deputies and a drone, the sheriff’s office says. Carlson was arrested without incident.
“We heard some sirens, more than usual, and when my wife was leaving here she could only make a right turn down 119th,” Bob Garcia, a neighbor, said.
Carlson is facing charges of attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail has been set at $20,000.
“Apparently an argument between two friends or roommates,” Garcia said. “Guns are just not the way to resolve that, for sure.”
