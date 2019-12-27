AURORA, OR (KPTV) – People in a Marion County neighborhood were asked to shelter in place Friday evening as law enforcement worked to get a suspect to exit a home in the 23000 block of Meadow Drive.
Forrest Rankins, 60, of Portland, was arrested after Oregon State Police say he fled in a green Acura after passing a trooper while driving recklessly.
The shelter in place was lifted around 6:45 p.m. after law enforcement took Rankins into custody.
Rankins after fleeing from OSP ran into a house and refused to exit, according to troopers. The occupant ran out of the house and told law enforcement Rankins was inside. Arndt Road between Bents and Butteville Road was closed while law enforcement attempted to contact Rankins.
People who lived in Century Meadows were asked to shelter in place for their safety. Law enforcement Friday night said residents were free to resume normal activities.
Rankins was lodged at the Marion County Jail, where he was lodged on charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering, attempt to elude, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and numerous outstanding warrants.
Law enforcement including Clackamas County SWAT, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and the Wilsonville Police Department were also on scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT!!! Arndt RD between Bents RD and Butteville RD is CLOSED to all traffic due to police activity. Please avoid the area. If you are in Century Meadows, please shelter in place for your safety. pic.twitter.com/vXnKpoMmxE— Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) December 27, 2019
