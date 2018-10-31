PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man arrested in connection to a 22-year-old rape case was found guilty on rape and sodomy charges Wednesday.
Jihad Eldeen Moore Jr., 67, was arrested in February after police tested a decades-old sexual assault kit stemming from an incident in downtown Portland in 1996.
Officers were able to test the kit thanks to a federal grant allowing backlogged kits to finally be processed, according to prosecutors. The Portland Police Bureau through the grant sent 1,800 kits to an outside lab for testing and in February announced the program’s first conviction.
Moore Jr. earlier this year pleaded not guilty to charges and told investigators he didn’t know his alleged victim.
In court Wednesday, a jury found Moore Jr. guilty on two counts of rape in the first degree and one count of sodomy in the first degree. Moore Jr. is due back in court for sentencing on Dec. 14.
To learn more about the rape kit testing program visit the Rose Project.
