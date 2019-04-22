MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead after deputies responded to a possible assault in rural Marion County late Saturday night.
The Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office Monday morning said 55-year-old Robin Stender, of Jefferson, died as a result of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma.
Detectives have arrested a 39-year-old Portland man in connection to the woman’s death at the home in the 12000 block of Twin Creeks Lane Southeast. Derek Johnson has been lodged at the Marion County Jail on a murder charge and will be arraigned April 23, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information.
Salem police, Keizer police, Oregon State Police, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies are assisting in the homicide investigation, which deputies say is ongoing.
