PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a 51-year-old man on animal abuse charges Wednesday after a months-long investigation.
Fidel Lopez was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of sex assault of an animal and aggravated animal abuse in the first degree.
Detectives started their investigation into Lopez on Dec. 4 last year and collaborated with several community partners, including Dove Lewis Animal Hospital, Multnomah County Animal Services, Oregon State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Police say no additional information will be released because the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective D. McCormick at 503-823-0862.
