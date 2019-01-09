PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was indicted on several charges including attempted aggravated murder in connection to a shooting that happened in southeast Portland last month.
Jalango Abayo Hicks Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree assault, three counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, and six counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Hicks was charged following a shooting investigating which began in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2018.
Officers responded to Lux Club PDX, located at 12436 Southeast Powell Boulevard, on the report of a disturbance with gunfire just after 2 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
Hicks was arrested on Dec. 31.
Police said Hicks got into a fight with another man at Lux Club PDX. After exchanging blows, Hicks pulled out a gun, chased a group and shot a man in the leg, according to police.
Court documents state that after denying any involvement, Hicks eventually told police he was running after the group and shot both at the ground and into the air, and that he never meant to hurt the people he was chasing.
