Portland man charged with attempted murder, police recover five AR-15 rifles during search

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday that Cole Tyler Miller, 32, is charged with the attempted murder and assault of a person that happened in February in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement recovered multiple firearms, including five AR-15 rifles and a ghost gun.
The investigation started when Portland police responded to a shooting on February 1 in the 10500 block of East Burnside Street. When they arrived, they located a person had been shot inside a vehicle.
According to court documents, the shooting victim said, “In case I die, I want someone to know that it was Cole Miller who shot me.” During the investigation law enforcement learned that Miller and the shooting victim knew each other and were involved in a dispute.
The shooting victim told police at the hospital the bullet lodged near or in his spine and that doctors were unable to remove it.
Then on March 10, police got information about a disturbance involving a firearm at a convenience store at Southeast 42nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Street. The store employee reported a disturbance involving someone who tried to microwave food inside the business, which is not allowed. During the incident, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the employee.
Hours later, police responded to the 3700 block of Southeast 42nd Avenue to conduct a welfare check involving a vehicle and suspicious activity involving the driver. When police arrived, they identified the vehicle as being the same car involved in the incident at the convenience store.
According to court documents, police identified the driver of the car to be Miller, who was later identified as the suspect in the disturbance at the store.
During a search of Miller’s vehicle, police recovered five AR-15 rifles, a Glock 17 handgun, two Glock 43 handguns, a ghost gun resembling a Glock 19 and a loaded .45 caliber handgun. Officers also located other gun paraphernalia, including a rifle scope.
According to court records, Miller is a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.