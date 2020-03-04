PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The coronavirus is causing concern for many people in the community. It’s even more troubling for older people and those with compromised immune systems.
FOX 12 spoke to Dennis Cote, who lives in Portland. Cote is self-quarantining for a week since he was diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory illness at the VA Hospital in Portland.
The most concerning aspect for Cote is that he lives with a weakened immune system, and those are the people getting the coronavirus.
“I started feeling kind of under the weather about 10 days ago, and so I just thought it would go away,” Cote said. “Based upon my medical history and such, I decided to go to the ER just to be checked out.”
Cote doesn’t take any chances, and part of that includes being careful in his job as a barista at the airport.
“I try to maintain a social distance from customers, at least like, three-feet to six-feet. I also keep a sanitize rag at the register, and I wear gloves also, like all the time,” Cote said.
Cote said doctors told him he should stay home for a week, wear a mask, and should check twice a day that his temperature doesn’t break 100 degrees. All these measures make Cote uneasy.
“I’m very concerned,” Cote said. “I just keep a calm exterior and not try to panic that much and realize that we have to do what we can do in any situation.”
Knowing he has to wear a mask for at least the next week, Cote took a quick trip to the barber shop to shave his beard so it fits well.
He also prepared for his week in isolation at home.
“I stocked up on supplies," Cote said. "I make sure to follow my own hand hygiene: not to cough on people or not to be around people who are coughing,” Cote said. “You can’t really always control everything, except for the way you react to situations.”
Cote hasn’t been outside the country himself, but he lives with a friend who has, traveling throughout southeast Asia and just returning a couple weeks ago.
Cote says he’s self-monitoring and trying to keep a level head about the growing outbreak of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
