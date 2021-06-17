PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A federal jury found a Portland man guilty for shooting and robbing two marijuana sellers in August 2017 on Thursday.
Ernest Franklin Evans, 39, was found guilty of Hobbs Act robbery and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents and trial testimony, on August 3, 2017, an associate of Evans set up a ruse to purchase of 10 pounds of marijuana from two local marijuana sellers. After arriving at an agreed upon location, the two marijuana sellers wheeled out a large black tote full of marijuana. Shortly thereafter, two masked men—Evans and a second associate—came out from behind the corner of a building with guns drawn. Evans had a sawed-off shotgun and his associate had a pistol. Evans shot both marijuana sellers with a sawed-off shotgun and took their marijuana.
Evans was arrested on November 19, 2018, following the execution of a federal search warrant on his Portland home.
He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years’ supervised release.
