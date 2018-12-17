PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man has been convicted on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and obstructing governmental administration after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says he threatened to kill two Department of Human Services caseworkers.
According to the attorney’s office, Freddy Velasquez-Soto met with the caseworkers for a pre-arranged home visit on Aug. 14, 2017 to discuss safety planning for his child.
During the meeting, the attorney’s office reports Velasquez-Soto became aggressive and threatened to kill the DHS workers and anyone who attempted to interfere with his child.
The caseworkers in court testified that as they were leaving the house on Southeast Morrison Street, Velasquez-Soto confronted one of them “chest to chest” and threatened to cut the victim’s face and made statements to kill him. During that moment, one of the DHS workers said they saw Velasquez-Soto reach into his pocket and pull out what appeared to be a knife.
The DHS workers fled the home through a second-story window, called 911 and hid from Velasquez-Soto until law enforcement arrived, according to testimony presented at trial.
Surveillance video presented at trial captured some of the events described by the caseworkers, the attorney’s office says.
Velasquez-Soto is scheduled appear in court again for sentencing on Jan. 23, 2019.
