PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man could face life in prison after federal jury convicted him of drug trafficking charges Wednesday.
Amadeo Lupercio-Quezada, 39, is accused of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Multnomah County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says. He was convicted after a two-day trial of conspiring to possess within intent to distribute methamphetamine, possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
A Gresham police detective in October 2017 learned that Lupercio-Quezada and Maribel Sebastian-Evangelista, a co-defendant, were distributing large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Multnomah County, according to court documents and information presented at trial.
Lupercio-Quezada would physically complete the sales after Sebastian-Evangelista would arrange deals by phone, the attorney’s office says.
The detective and members of the Gresham Police Department Special Enforcement Team between October and December 2017 initiated four controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Lupercio-Quezada and Sebastian-Evangelista at Lupercio-Quezada’s home on East Burnside Street, resulting in the successful purchase of ounce quantities of meth, according to the attorney’s office.
Officers later searched the home and found distribution quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, an ID card with Lupercio-Quezada’s photo, $14,500 in cash and a .380 caliber Glock model 42 semi-automatic pistol.
Lupercio-Quezada faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with consecutive mandatory minimum sentences of 10 and five years for the drug and gun charges, respectively, the attorney’s office says. He also faces a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.
Lupercio-Quezada is due back in court for sentencing Aug. 21.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
