PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With so many people searching for COVID-19 tests right now, a Portland man decided to make it easier for people to find them by designing a website to track the availability of at-home tests from multiple sites that are selling them.

Not everyone can or wants to drive to their nearest pharmacy to look for an at-home test and then hope they are in stock.

"I think it’s nice for people just to know there is a spot where they can go and find a test that they can get shipped to them," Scott Krager told FOX 12.

Krager just launched a new website Wednesday night. It tracks 17 tests and refreshes every 60 seconds from multiple online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid.

The site shows if they are in stock and the price.

"I’m just kind of lazy sometimes and I don’t want to have 20 browsers open, and so I built the software to basically let the robots do all the refreshing for me," Krager said.

The Northwest native graduated from Clackamas High School, worked as an EMT and volunteered with a Multnomah County mobile vaccination team. He says over the holidays, family and friends kept asking him where they could find at-home tests before getting together, and he realized a site like his could really help.

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

"People are saying it’s really helpful for them - just to be able to find an at-home test quickly that’s actually in stock," he said.

Krager does get a small commission when people purchase tests from Amazon or Walmart. To view Krager's site, click here.

Starting Saturday, the Biden Administration will require insurance companies to reimburse people up to $12 per test, for up to eight COVID-19 tests a month.