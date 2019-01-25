PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is making his way across the country by bike for charity.
But in Pennsylvania he ran into a road block, or in this case, an ice block.
"If it was any bigger, it would have killed me.”
50-year-old Brett Bundy was on his sixth trip riding from coast to coast to raise awareness for breast cancer.
He was peddling through foggy conditions in Pennsylvania this week when out of nowhere a large piece of ice slid off of a car and hit him, knocking him off his bike and onto the hard shoulder.
“I don't even know what car it was because it happened so fast. The next thing I know, I’m laying down on the side of the street,” he said.
"The thing is, it's so cold, the shoulder wasn't soft. It wasn't like a soft landing. That probably hurt worse than the ice,” he added.
Bundy was checked out at a local hospital and is fine, just very sore.
A nearby guesthouse owner who has also cycled the country heard about Bundy’s accident and offered him a place to stay.
Bundy will rest up for another week and then said he will push on to New York.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
