CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Patrol said a Portland man died after his car stalled and then he was hit by another car on an I-5 off-ramp in Clark County on Saturday night.

WSP said just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, it responded to a three-car crash on the I-5 southbound off-ramp at Northeast 78th Street. Troopers say they learned a car had broken down and was stopped on the off-ramp. Another driver pulled off on the shoulder of the off-ramp in front of the car to help. A third car was taking the exit when it crashed into the parked cars. Three people were standing between the parked cars when the crash happened. The car taking the exit pushed the people and the car stopped on the off-ramp into the car on the shoulder.

Troopers said the driver of the car that had broken down died. He has been identified as 36-year-old Ying Ting of Portland.

The two people from the car that stopped to help suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car that crashed into the other cars was also injured and taken to the hospital.

WSP said it is still investigating the crash and said the driver responsible could face charges.