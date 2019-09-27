PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a Portland man Thursday night accused of trying to shoot his uncle.
According to police, Domanick D. Campbell, 42, pulled out a gun Sept. 21 after family members asked him to leave.
Campbell allegedly fired at his uncle more than once at the home in the 7200 block of Northeast Albert Street but missed, and the bullets instead hit the house, according to law enforcement.
Investigators after several days of searching arrested Campbell near Southeast 5th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street. Investigators seized the firearm they believe he used in the shooting.
Campbell was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges including attempted murder, attempted assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
