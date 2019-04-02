PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 47-year-old man is facing an arson charge after authorities say he caused a butane hash oil explosion at a southeast Portland apartment complex last week.
Portland police and firefighters responded to the St. Francis Park Apartments in 1100 block of Southeast Stark on March 28 and say the explosion heavily damaged the apartment unit.
Darrell Desrosiers was treated at the scene and transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to Emanuel Hospital, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. No other injuries were reported.
Desrosiers is facing one count of arson incident to manufacture.
PF&R says there have been multiple butane hash oil explosions reported locally and around the region, including an incident in July 2017 involving two men who were killed at a north Portland home.
Anyone who sees evidence of this type of activity, often noticeable by large quantities of disposed butane canisters, is asked report it here: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/30740.
The activity can also be reported on the Drug Tip Line at 503-823-3784.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.