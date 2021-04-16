PORTLAND, OR (KTPV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced a Portland man is facing federal drug and gun charges for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
On April 6, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging 27-year-old Aumontae Wayne Smith.
According to court documents and testimony, Smith and an unnamed accomplice conspired with one another to distribute fentanyl disguised as oxycodone pills in and around Portland. Smith advertised selling the fake pills and guns via Snapchat posts that were seen by law enforcement.
Investigators seized six firearms from Smith and his accomplice and, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Further investigation revealed Smith purchased 16 firearms since 2019 that linked to 17 different shootings in the Portland area between April and December 2020.
Smith voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement Friday and made his initial appearance in federal court. He was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. A three-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 15, 2021.
