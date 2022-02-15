PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is facing federal charges after he tried to open an emergency exit on a Delta Airlines flight, according to U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
The U.S. attorney's office said on a flight from Salt Lake City to Portland on Friday, 32-year-old Michael Brandon Demarre forcibly pulled on the handle of the emergency exit door. Demarre did comply when the flight crew asked him to stop, but had to be physically restrained and moved to the back of the plane.
Demarre told officers that he caused the disturbance so other passengers would record him sharing his personal views, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Demarre has been charged by criminal complaint with threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants. He made his first court appearance on Monday.