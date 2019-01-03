PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was indicted on charges including 22 counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
Mitchell Colton Taylor, 30, turned himself in to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 28, 2018.
Court documents state Taylor, on numerous occasions, unlawfully and intentionally attempted to induce a child into participating in, and engage in, sexually explicit conduct.
It is further alleged that Taylor unlawfully and knowingly furnished multiple minors with a description of sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of inducing the minors to engage in sexual conduct, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The indictment also alleges Taylor unlawfully and knowingly disseminated, displayed, viewed and was in possession of multiple images and video files that depicted sexually explicit conduct involving children.
Taylor was arraigned on the 35-count indictment Thursday. He faces charges of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, luring a minor and encouraging child sexual abuse.
He is due back in court Feb. 19.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
