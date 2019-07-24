ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for possession of meth, heroin, cocaine and a firearm in Roseburg on Monday.
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of SE Pine Street.
The search revealed approximately 1141 grams of methamphetamine, 639 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, and 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Detectives also found firearms, cash, and other evidence of drug related crimes.
Detectives located 47-year-old Galen Trigg of Portland at the scene.
Trigg had a warrant for his arrest from the United States Marshal's Service, according to the narcotics team. Trigg was also taken to jail on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine and two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Matthew Shields, 40, of Roseburg was also located at the scene. Shields was found to be in possession of user quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. He was cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.
