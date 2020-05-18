MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to life for killing a woman in rural Marion County last year.
Robin Stender, of Jefferson, died at a home in the 12000 block of Twin Creeks Lane Southeast as a result of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma in April last year, the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Derek Johnson was arrested in connection with the woman’s death.
In March, he pleaded guilty to charges including four counts of murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and abuse of a corpse in the second degree.
Johnson was sentenced on Monday morning to life in prison with parole possible after 30 years.
