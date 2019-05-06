PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to four months in federal prison Monday after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says he tried to bribe an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer several times.
Antonio Oswaldo Burgos, 48, followed the officer in his vehicle from the ICE office in Portland to a parking lot in Vancouver on May 24 last year and offered to pay the officer to deport his wife, according to court documents
Burgos had met his wife in El Salvador and was in the process of divorcing her, court documents state. The officer declined Burgos’ offer and reported the event to the ICE Office of Professions Responsibility.
The officer on May 31 made a recorded a phone call to Burgos with the assistance of an OPR investigation team, and Burgos offered again tried to bribe the officer, offering to pay $3,000 for the removal of his wife from the U.S., the attorney’s office says.
The officer on June 5 made a second recorded call with assistance from OPR, during which Burgos offered for a third time to pay the officer for his wife’s removal.
Burgos met with the officer in-person on June 6, 2018, and tried to bribe the officer once more, offering to pay $4,000 for the removal of his wife and his wife’s minor child from a previous relationship, the attorney’s office says.
Brugos on Nov. 20, 2018 pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official. In court Monday, he was sentenced to four months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
The case was jointly investigated by ICE OPR and Homeland Security Investigations.
