PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Thursday after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says he screamed racial slurs at a 7-year-old boy and his big brother while holding a knife.
Michael Amatullo, 61, was found guilty July 17, 2019 of two counts of intimidation in the second degree, two counts of menacing, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Court documents say Amatullo also yelled racist comments at an officer after he was arrested near his southeast Portland apartment complex.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Amatullo, the boys’ neighbor, started yelling and screaming at the 7-year-old while he was taking out the trash at the apartment off Southeast Division Street last year.
The 15-year-old big brother saw the disturbance and stepped in to help, the attorney’s office says.
“It’s my little brother, I have to look out for him the most, you know,” the big brother told FOX 12 after the incident.
Amatullo eventually went to his apartment to grab a butcher knife, according to court documents, which state he held it up “as if he was going to stab” one of the boys.
“He said he was going to kill us, kill us,” the 7-year-old boy said.
Both victims ran away and hid under the stairwell of a neighboring apartment, the attorney’s office says.
Amatullo continued to yell racist remarks after Portland police arrived and arrested him.
According to court documents, an officer asked Amatullo once he was placed in the back of the police car if he felt like he's a racist. Amatullo responded saying, "When you act an animal, yeah you're a (expletive) [N-word]!”
He then told the officer, “I hope your wife and kids (expletive)die pig!” and “Send them all back to the planet of the apes!”
Amatullo was acquitted of one count of unlawful use of a weapon. This case was issued and prosecuted before July 25, 2019, which is when Oregon's new bias crime law went into effect, the attorney’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
