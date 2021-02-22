Portland man gets power restored thanks to neighbor

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Charles Coffman lives in Southeast Portland and when the power was knocked out by that historic winter storm more than a week ago, he didn’t know what he was going to do.
He has a lot of medical equipment that needs to be plugged in and said he doesn’t think he would have made it if his neighbor, Tony Bush, wouldn’t have stepped in to help.
Coffman said he and Bush often share hello’s over their shared fence and Bush said at first he didn’t realize his neighbor was without power. He said once he learned he was out of power, he ran an extension cord from his home, through the fence, to Coffman’s home.
Coffman said as far as he’s concerned, Bush saved his life.
“Love, people loving one another, people caring for each other people is the big thing,” Coffman said. “And it just blew me away when he told my nephew that he’d run that cord back and forth and I had to sit down I couldn’t believe somebody was gonna help like that.” Bush said it was the least he could do in his neighbor’s time of need.
“It was just the right thing to do and it makes me feel great that that’s the way he feels and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Bush said. Coffman now has his power restored and said that he would have been without power for five days if Bush didn’t step in to help.
