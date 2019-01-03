PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to a year in prison after detectives say he posed as a doctor and claimed his daughter was dying of cancer.
Michele Bocci, 36, appeared in a Multnomah County courtroom on Thursday and was ordered in a to spend a year in prison and pay $23,000 in restitution to a woman who gave him $23,000 under the pretense that he would use the money to pay for chemotherapy, the district attorney’s office says.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s White Collar Crimes Unit say Bocci told the woman his daughter was sick with leukemia.
In court Thursday, a deputy district attorney described Bocci as “charming and very convincing”. Sam Leineweber said Bocci presented himself as a doctor and a single parent.
“He even lived his lie and would wear medical scrubs that he bought for less than $30,” Leineweber said.
Detectives launched an investigation into Bocci in 2017 when the victim reported to police that she was approached by Bocci at a park in Portland in approximately 2014.
The woman said she was with her daughter and was speaking German; she said Bocci initiated a conversation with her and appeared to speak fluent German.
The two exchanged phone numbers but never spoke again after meeting in the park until 2017, when the attorney’s office says Bocci called the victim and said he needed to meet with her for an urgent matter.
Leineweber says Bocci begged the victim for a loan to cover medical expense for his daughter and promised to pay her back after he received a one-million-dollar life insurance settlement he was expecting from his wife, who he claimed had recently died.
During the investigation, law enforcement members learned Bocci has never been marred and determined there was no insurance policy. Portland police say Bocci spent the money he received on “lifestyle items” and not medical expenses.
Law enforcement members say they are unable to verify if Bocci even has a daughter.
