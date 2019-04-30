PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for dealing tens of thousands of oxycodone pills and for laundering drug proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Shawn Terrell Crane, 39, was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
The attorney’s office says the sentencing is the result of a lengthy investigation by the FBI and the Portland Police Bureau into a Portland-area drug trafficking organization that included a three-month wiretap of Crane’s cell phones.
The attorney’s office says Crane is the leaders of a criminal conspiracy that sourced oxycodone pills from Fresno, California and transported them to Oregon be vehicle and U.S. mail for local distribution. During the course of the conspiracy, the attorney’s office says Crane was responsible for distributing more than 30,000 oxycodone pills and arranging for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to be deposited into third-party bank accounts to conceal its source.
The attorney’s office says Crane used violence and threats of violence to bolster his position of authority within the drug trafficking organization, intimidate competition and achieve his objectives. On one occasion, the attorney’s office says Crane videotaped himself assaulting and robbing a drug customer while armed with a gun, and then sent the video others, boasting of his willingness to engage in violence.
Crane previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and one count of conspiracy to launder drug proceeds on May 3, 2018.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.