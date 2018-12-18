PORLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says he distributed child porn using a peer-to-peer file sharing network.
Jordan Thomas Prentice, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography on Aug. 8.
According to court documents, an undercover agent with the Vancouver Police Department downloaded multiple files depicting infants, toddlers and other prepubescent kids being sexually abused from a BitTorrent file-sharing network. Investigators traced the IP address associated with the files to Prentice’s home in Portland.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified numerous files downloaded from Prentice’s IP address that depicted children identified in prior investigations and some of whom resided outside of Oregon, according to the attorney's office.
On Jan. 27, 2016, Homeland Security Investigators agents executed a federal search warrant at Prentice’s Portland home. The attorney’s office says Prentice admitted to having viewed child porn since he was 15 years old; he also admitted to downloading illicit files for years using uTorrent software.
Agents seized multiple devices from Prentice’s home and say they later located more than 600 images and 126 video files depicting child sexual abuse.
As part of Prentice’s plea agreement in August, they attorney’s office says he agreed to pay restitution to his victims and forfeit personal property used to facilitate his crimes.
Prentice will be on supervised release for five years following the completion of his prison sentence.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.