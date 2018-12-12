PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Wednesday for distributing heroin and illegally possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Gregory Rex Wilson, 52, was part of a drug trafficking organization that transported heroin from El Monte, California to the Portland metro area, according to court documents.
Investigators say Wilson was being supplied with heroin by co-defendant Pablo Flores, also known as “Chino Antrax”.
Flore has been trafficking heroin to Portland for more than a year, the attorney's office says.
Wilson was arrested on Dec. 12, 2016; authorities say at the time of his arrest, he had 880 grams of heroin, 100 Xanax pills and a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol in his vehicle. Four additional firearms were later found in a second vehicle owned by Wilson, including one with an obliterated serial number, the attorney’s office says.
Wilson pleaded guilty on June 12 this year to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
The attorney’s office says Flores awaits trail and three other co-defendants have pleaded guilty to related charges.
Wilson was also sentenced on Wednesday to five years of supervised release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
