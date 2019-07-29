PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a major drug trafficking operation in the Portland metro area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Ulises Mayares Jr., 26, was arrested in 2017 and was sentenced Monday to 48 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Two other men were sentenced for related conduct, the attorney’s office says.
Francisco Alvarez, 49, also of Portland, was sentenced to 188 months in prison and five years of supervised release June 3; Carlos Ortega-Estrella, 35, of Beaverton, was sentenced to 140 months in prison and five years of supervised release May 1.
According to court documents, Alvarez, a convicted felon, supervised a drug trafficking organization responsible for obtaining hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine from a supplier for distribution in and around Portland. He was typically the only person in the trafficking organization who had direct contact with Ortega-Estrella, his supplier, court documents state.
Alvarez supervised multiple runners, including Mayares, who stored methamphetamine, firearms and large amounts of cash in locations throughout Multnomah County, according to the attorney’s office, who says Mayares was Alvarez’s closest associate and supervising runner.
“[Mayares] was responsible for obtaining methamphetamine from Alvarez, storing it, giving it to other runners to distribute and collecting money from other runners for their services,” according to the attorney’s office. “Mayares admitted to making some deliveries himself and, at times, dealing directly with Ortega-Estrella.”
The attorney’s office says Ortega-Estrella would transport large quantities of drugs from California and deliver them to Oregon.
“He maintained two separate residences in Beaverton, Oregon to store and repackage methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine,” the attorney’s office says.
Investigators searched those properties and found several pounds of those drugs, along with two assault-style weapons, four semiautomatic pistols and approximately $90,000 in cash, the attorney’s office says. In a search of Mayares’ residence, investigators seized an additional 28 pounds of methamphetamine, $90,000 in cash, and two handguns.
Ortega-Estrella in June last year pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Alvarez and Mayares each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 11 and 21, 2019, respectively.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
