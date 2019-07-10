PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for using the darknet to sell ecstasy to people across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Skylaar Daylan Ford, 24, was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release. As part of his plea agreement, he will have to forfeit any property used to facilitate his crimes as identified by the government, according to the attorney’s office.
Ford in June 2017, when the crime occurred, was on post-prison supervision after a previous conviction for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in Lane County Circuit Court, court documents state.
A Multnomah County Probation and Parole officer during a visit and search of Ford’s home in northeast Portland June 9 found more than 100 grams of heroin and contacted Portland police for help.
Officers and a Homeland Security Investigations agent arrested Ford and searched his home.
During the search, they found an unopened package addressed to Ford and his dog that contained nearly 500 grands of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), which is also known as "ecstasy" or "molly”, according to the attorney’s office.
Ford admitted to purchasing the drugs from a vendor in the Netherlands and reselling them on AlphaBay, a darknet marketplace.
Investigators later confirmed Ford had been an AlphaBay vendor since November 2016 and had completed more than 500 confirmed sales of ecstasy.
Ford on January 9 this year pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, a Schedule I controlled substance.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.