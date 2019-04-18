PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 56-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two young girls, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Law enforcement started to investigate Ricardo Sanchez-Garcia in July last year after Portland police officers responded to the Safeway in the 6900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard, according to the attorney’s office.
Police said an employee called 911 and reported that a man, later identified as Sanchez-Garcia, had sexually abused a 10-year-old girl inside of the grocery store. Investigators had received a similar report of sexual abuse involving a 6-year-old girl at the Goodwill store in the 5900 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.
Child abuse detectives obtained surveillance video from the Goodwill store that showed Sanchez-Garcia following the victim in a “predatory fashion” and inappropriately touching himself, the attorney’s office says.
In both incidents, law enforcement learned that Sanchez-Garcia had quickly and intentionally touched the girls’ genital area over their clothing, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office says when they initially reviewed the criminal case of Sanchez-Garcia on July 10, 2018, they learned of a previously reported 2006 sexual abuse investigation involving Sanchez-Garcia; in that case, Sanchez-Garcia sexually abused a child who was known to him, the attorney’s office says.
In 2018, law enforcement contacted the victim who recalled the sexual abuse and wished to participate in renewed investigation.
Sanchez-Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree on April 18 this year. One count is for the victim who was sexually abused inside the Safeway grocery store; the second count is for the victim who was sexually abused in 2006, according to the attorney’s office.
