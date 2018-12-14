PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man found guilty on rape and sodomy charges was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday.
Jihad Eldeen Moore Jr., 67, was arrested in February after police tested a decades-old sexual assault kit stemming from an incident in downtown Portland in 1996.
Moore Jr. was convicted of two counts of rape in the first degree and one count of sodomy in the first degree on Oct. 31 in connection to 22-year-old rape case.
Officers tested the assault kit thanks to a federal grant allowing backlogged kits to be processed, according to prosecutors.
In court Friday, Moore Jr. was sentenced to 180 months in prison; The judge ruled that 150 months of the sentenced are subject to Ballot Measure 11.
During trial, the victim testified about the fear she had that Moore Jr. would kill her during the assault. She also spoke about the physical and mental harm Moore Jr. inflicted by forcibly attacking her.
“You broke me down and made me question my trust and faith in people and the world, but I made a decision that day: I would not let you win,” the victim said. “I would not let you break me.”
Moore Jr. earlier this year pleaded not guilty to charges and told investigators he didn’t know the victim.
To learn more about the rape kit testing program, visit the Rose Project.
