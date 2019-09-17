PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday following a sex crimes investigation that resulted in police seizing hundreds of child pornography images.
Wayne Allen Edwards, 41, previously pleaded guilty to one count of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and one count of encouraging sexual abuse of an animal.
The investigation started when a social media company made a cybertip about a user uploading sexually explicit images of children to his account and sending them to other users, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says. Law enforcement traced the user’s IP address and determined the person uploading the images was living in Portland.
Law enforcement in April 2018 served a search warrant and seized electronic devices from Edwards’ home, including a smartphone. They seized more than 400 child pornography images, approximately 20 videos of prepubescent children being sexually assaulted, and a file of an animal being sexually abused, according to the attorney’s office.
Law enforcement also learned that Edwards contacted other individuals online who claimed to be minors and compelled them to send him naked images and other sexually explicit photos of themselves.
In court Tuesday, Edwards was sentenced to 80 months in prison. Upon release, Edwards will be on three years of post-prison supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.
