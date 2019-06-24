PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution for committing 10 separate commercial burglaries in Portland.
Melvin Tillman, 64, pleaded guilty earlier this year to 10 counts of second-degree burglary in connection with the crimes, which occurred over an eight-month period in 2018, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says.
As part of his plea, the state agreed not to seek a sentence of more than 80 months, according to the attorney's office.
Tillman appeared in court Monday and was sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $4,745 in restitution that will go to a total of five businesses.
By changing his plea, the attorney’s office says Tillman admitted that he unlawfully entered the following properties to commit theft:
- Jan. 10, 2018 – A business at 3556 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
- Jan. 22, 2018 – A business at 3325 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
- Feb. 14, 2018 – A business at 3562 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
- April 19, 2018 – A business at 225 Northwest 11th Avenue
- April 23, 2018 – A business at 333 Northwest 16th Avenue
- April 23, 2018 – A business at 517 Northwest 23rd Avenue
- June 15, 2018 – A business at 601 Southeast Morrison Street
- June 18, 2018 – A business at 628 Northeast Broadway Street
- Aug. 11, 2018 – A business at 622 Northeast Grand Avenue
- Aug. 12, 2018 – A business at 301 Northeast Knott Street
According to investigators, Tillman during the burglaries would either kick in doors or smash out windows to make entry in the late evening or early morning hours. In many of the burglaries, Tillman would steal, or attempt to steal, money from cash registers, the attorney's office says.
Tillman had 43 felony convictions prior to his sentencing hearing June 21 this year; of those, 33 were for burglary in the second degree, according to the attorney's office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.