Portland man guilty of child abuse sentenced to 30-years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, 41-year-old Jose Moo-Caamal was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child abuse.
In July of this year a Multnomah County jury found Moo-Caamal guilty of multiple counts of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of each rape and sodomy in the third degree.
In August, 2019, the victim, 14, disclosed to family members and later to hospital personnel and police, that she had been sexually abused by Moo-Caamal since the age of six. The sexual abuse last occurred approximately one month prior to her disclosure.
At sentencing, the victim and her mother told the court about the extensive negative impacts of Moo-Caamal’s abuse. Judge Benjamin Souede directly addressed the victim and commended her for the bravery, courage and strength she showed during her trial testimony and again at sentencing.
