Portland man hit, killed walking on Highway 97 in Klamath County

CHEMULT, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man walking on Highway 97 in Klamath County died after being hit by a driver Wednesday night.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 204 in the Chemult area at 11:10 p.m.
Investigators said a 22-year-old man from Spokane, Washington was driving a Hyundai Sonata north on Highway 97 when he hit a pedestrian.
David Ralphs-Thomason, 37, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Ralphs-Thomason was in the northbound lane of the highway when he was hit.
No other details were released about the investigation.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Chemult Fire Department and Crescent Ambulance.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
