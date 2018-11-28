PORTLAND, OR (AP) - A 23-year-old man has been indicted on manslaughter and DUII charges related to the death of a pedestrian in North Portland.
Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill says Calum Breitenberg appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment on the grand jury indictment.
A plea of not guilty was entered on Breitenberg's behalf.
Jason Burns was collecting bottles and cans on November 15 when Breitenberg drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed and crashed it into a parked Honda Civic.
Underhill says the impact pushed the Honda onto the sidewalk while Breitenberg's vehicle spun out of control and struck Burns.
Burns was hospitalized but later died of his injures.
Underhill says Breitenberg was intoxicated at the time of the crash. His next court date is Jan. 7.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
